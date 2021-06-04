Liga MX: Club León makes official the arrival of Santiago Ormeño as a reinforcement for AP21

Santiago Ormeño, Mexican forward, left The Puebla Strip To be a new Club León player, the club itself has made it official, announcing its signing in a unique way, as is the custom of the Panzas Verdes team.

With a vending machine for jerseys, León presented Santiago Ormeño as the forward who will have the task of scoring goals in the 2021 Apertura.

León placed a machine in the Plaza Mayor of León and when fans approached to press the red button, a jersey with Ormeño’s name was thrown by the vending machine, thus announcing his hiring.

Ormeño, a 27-year-old forward, became the Fiera’s top scorer last season, scoring 17 goals in 36 games.

Ormeño was positioned as the best Mexican attacker in Liga MX, which was worth to be taken into account by La Fiera, who signed the famous forward.

