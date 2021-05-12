Liga MX: Club León is not interested in reinforcing itself with Giovani Dos Santos

Giovani Dos Santos, forward of the America club, has not appeared on the list of possible reinforcements of the León Club for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League, since the La Fiera team itself has not had contact with the Águilas attacker.

According to information from ESPN, the Lion has not had any type of contact with the player’s agent to see a possible incorporation, so at the moment everything that has been handled with the still American footballer is a rumor.

Also read: Liga MX: The teams that will advance to the semifinals, according to the bookmakers

In addition, América does not have the slightest intention of renewing Giovani’s contract for the 2021 Apertura of the Liga MX, so the future of the former Barcelona looks quite uncertain at the moment.

The midfielder Giovani Dos Santos has participated in 39 games in all competitions with the Águilas del América in four tournaments played, registering three scores and two assists during that period.

On the other hand, the arrival of Santiago Ormeño to La Fiera would be nothing to be done since even the coach himself, according to what André Marín revealed, would have already given him the go-ahead when the forward arrived.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content