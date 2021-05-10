Liga MX: Club León fires Ignacio Ambriz with emotional video

Club León was eliminated by the Red Devils of Toluca in the match corresponding to the Clausura 2021 repechage of the MX League in the penalty shootout, which marked the end of the Ignacio Ambriz era at La Fiera.

Therefore, the León, through his social networks, dedicated an emotional farewell video to ‘Nacho’ Ambriz, where he thanked him for all the work and effort he put in to put the emeralds at the top of the MX League .

“For every moment we live together and the unforgettable triumphs that today are part of the great history of Club León. Thank you very much, teacher! ”La Fiera posted on Twitter.

– Club León (@clubleonfc) May 10, 2021

León finished the Clausura 2021 of the MX League with 26 points in sixth place, to be measured in the playoffs against Toluca and later be eliminated in the penalty shootout.

Ignacio Ambriz directed 114 games to León where he managed to win 61 games, tied 23 games and lost 30 games, where he won the Liga MX title in the 2020 Apertura.

