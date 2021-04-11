Liga MX: Club León continues its good streak after defeating Atlas 3-1 on the road (Goals)

The set of Club Leon from Ignacio Ambriz in Liga MX, continues with its good streak after beating as a visitor to Guadalajara Atlas 3 goals by 1, in a duel on matchday 14 of the 2021 Guardians Tournament.

With this victory at the Jalisco stadium, the Panzas Verdes team accumulates 4 consecutive victories in this tournament, to get fully into the fight for the first four direct tickets to the big party of Mexican soccer.

The scorers for the goals of León’s triumph were the work of Emmanuel Gigliotti, with two goals at minute 37 and at 66 running time, while the third was from Osvaldo Rodríguez at 90. Edgar Zaldívar discounted for the Atlas at minute 80, but it was not enough to avoid defeat.

With this victory, the emerald team Ignacio Ambriz reaches 20 units to be in seventh position, while Diego Cocca’s Atlas remains in fifth place with 21 points.

