Liga MX: Club León changes the sponsor brand of uniforms for the next campaign

Jesús Martínez Munguía, sports president of the León Club within the MX League, officially announced the separation of the team with the brand Pirma, who had been in charge of dressing them for years since the arrival of the Pachuca Group.

When many turned their backs on us, the León family put their hand on our numbers and supported us; and when few trusted these colors, Pirma uniforms them with pride. I want to thank Rogelio in particular, because as a company I always trust the project, and as a fan, he suffers, fights and enjoys for his team every day “, were the words of Jesús Martínez.

Through a press release on their social networks, Jesús Martínez Munguía launched an emotional display dedicated to the brand that was dressing them for a decade, where they achieved promotion and three Liga MX championships.

After the separation of Club León with the Pirma brand, those in charge of dressing the Panzas Verdes in the coming seasons will be Charly, a brand that has teams such as Club Puebla, Xolos de Tijuana and Santos Laguna.

