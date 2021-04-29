Liga MX: Club León appeals the sanction of 2 suspension matches for Luis Montes

The directive of the Club Leon of the MX League, appealed the sanction imposed by the Mexican Football Federation for team captain Luis Montes, after being suspended two games for his expulsion on matchday 16 against Mazatlan FC.

Cause 5: Being guilty of violent behavior, 2 Suspension Games “, reported the disciplinary commission after the expulsion of Luis Montes.

According to different media in León, the Esmeralda board appealed this suspension seeking to reduce it from 2 punishment games to only 1, thus losing only the match of matchday 17 against Querétaro.

Failure to proceed with this sanction for Luis Montes, who was sent off for elbowing a Mazatlán FC player, would miss the repechage match which would be a hard loss for the team led by Ignacio Ambriz.

