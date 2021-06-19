Liga MX: Club León announces the departure of Nicolás Sosa ‘Nickiller’ heading to Apertura 2021

After conquering the first virtual tournament of Liga MX, the stage of striker Nicolás Sosá with the Esmeraldas de León has come to an end, after announcing his departure from the team heading to the Opening tournament 2021.

Through Twitter, the set of the Panzas Verdes led by the Argentine coach Ariel holan They announced that the 25-year-old Uruguayan attacker is the new discharge from the institution for next season.

Read also: Liga MX: Former Tigres UANL would be reinforcement of Boca Juniors

“Much success #Nickiller! Keep spreading your joy and dedication on and off the court,” they wrote.

Much success #Nickiller! ♂️ Keep spreading your joy and dedication on and off the court. pic.twitter.com/ACXXDUi1tH – Club León (@clubleonfc) June 18, 2021

Forward Nicolás Sosa closes his stage with the Esmeraldas de León after seeing action in 23 official games, 18 of them as a starter and without being able to score a goal in two seasons, where he lifted the eLiga MX and Liga MX titles in 2020 .

Read also: Club Tigres: André Pierre Gignac excited about facing Mexico in the Olympic Games

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Follow us on

Club León Liga MX Apertura 2021