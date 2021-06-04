Liga MX: Club León and its emotional farewell message to Rubén ‘Oso’ González

Midfielder Rubén ‘Oso’ González will begin a new stage in his career in Liga MX, by becoming the new reinforcement of Rayos del Necaxa in the face of Opening tournament 2021 in Mexican soccer.

After the news from the hydrocalid team, the Esmeraldas de León has dedicated an emotional farewell message to the 27-year-old Mexican midfielder through their social networks.

Read also: Liga MX: Cruz Azul presumes a visit to the CDMX government offices (PHOTO)

“Much success,” Bear “! Thank you for being an exemplary teammate and for putting all your talent at the service of the team. Have a great tournament with @ClubNecaxa,” they wrote next to an image saying goodbye to the footballer.

Much success, “Bear”! Thank you for being an exemplary teammate and for putting all your talent at the service of the team. Have a great tournament with @ClubNecaxa ⚡️. pic.twitter.com/jAfnOmyCwT – Club León (@clubleonfc) June 3, 2021

With this, the midfielder Rubén ‘Oso’ González leaves the Esmeraldas de León after playing 12 games in the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, seven of them as a starter to add 545 minutes on the field of play.

Read also: Liga MX: Toluca FC makes official the discharge of Emmanuel Gigliotti

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Club León Liga MX Rayos del Necaxa Apertura 2021