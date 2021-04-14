Liga MX: Club León and Club América command the ideal XI of the J14 of the Clausura 2022

Liga MX unveiled the ideal eleven for Day 14 of the Closing 2021. A team led by players from Club Puebla, America club and Club León, who shone in their respective matches.

Rodolfo Cota is in the goal, who has regained his level in recent games. In defense, with a line of four, Valencia as right back, in the center, Maximiliano Perg and Sebastián Vegas. On the other side, there is Salvador Reyes de Puebla, who was one of the figures in the victory against the ‘Tuzos’.

The midfield is well balanced, since they are Pedro Aquino, as the ‘belt’ of the team. In the same area, Luis Montes, one of the best in his position and could not miss the claw of Juan Pablo Vigón ..

The attack is scary, with the imbalance of Roger Martínez, who has been rescued by Solari. On the left wing, Camilo Sanvezzo, a benchmark for Mazatlán FC, and as a striker, Emmanuel Gigliotti, who reappeared with a great performance.