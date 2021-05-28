Liga MX: Club León already has plan ‘B’ to reinforce the lead in the Apertura 2021

The Club León de Ariel Holan, would already be preparing its possible reinforcements for the Apertura 2021 and pending to know if it will have Santiago Ormeño as reinforcement or if Emmanuel Gigliotti will continue, the Argentine coach already has a plan B for the forward.

This is Fernando Zampedri, Argentine striker from the Catholic University, who according to César Luis Merlo, is one of the candidates to reach the Fiera.

Despite the fact that his age, Zampedri, has established himself as one of the best forwards in the Chilean League and León, if he wants his services, he will have to pay for his signing, since he has a contract with the U team.

According to the source, León has not yet started the talks with the Catholic University, as he is waiting for the resolution of the Gigliotti and Ormeño issue.

Zampedri scored 33 goals in 55 games last season, being the scorer of the year 2020. He has worn the shirts of Atlético Rafaela, Sportivo Belgrano, Crucero del Norte, Sportivo Belgrano, Guillermo Brown, Boca Unidos, Juventud Unida, Atlético Tucumán, Rosario Central and Catholic University.

