Liga MX: Club León already has 3 reinforcements for the Apertura 2021; will be presented this week

The President of the León Club, Jesús Martínez Jr, at the press conference of the presentation of the new sponsor, charly, in addition to presenting the commemorative Jersey, spoke about the future of the Fiera and revealed that this week they will present 3 reinforcements.

Although he did not say names or positions, Martínez affirmed that there are 3 players who will arrive at the Fiera this week, facing the 2021 Apertura.

León has already made the permanence of Santiago Colombatto official and they would be looking for another striker for the Fiera.

Players such as Santiago Ormeño, Giovani dos Santos, Fernando Zampedri, among others, have played this market to reach the Panza Verde team.

The Club must cover the gaps left by the exits of Yairo Moreno, Nico Sosa and Jesús Godínez, who left the club this tournament.

