The dream to return Clausura 2020 It could end soon. This is because entities with Liga MX clubs practically represent the 70 percent of total cases of positive infections by Covid-19 in Mexico.

The institutions with the “most infections” would be Cruz Azul, América, Pumas (Mexico City), Toluca (Mexico state) and Xolos (Baja California), as reported by Political Court. The source in question indicates that, of the 33 thousand 460 cases registered with Coronavirus in Mexico so far, 17 thousand 293 they belong to these States. This number represents more than 50 per percent of the total of infections in the country.

Now if all the states come together with Liga MX clubs, the number would amount to 22 thousand 972, that is, 68.60 percent total. Such figures reappear counting only and exclusively the institutions of the maximum circuit in Mexico.

THERE IS DATE The British government gave the green light for the return of the Premier League to be from June 1. It is planned to play behind closed doors in eight or ten neutral fields and thus minimize the spread of infections. Details: https://t.co/BzbHV6hH9w pic.twitter.com/pdEpJxEjLw – DIARIO RÉCORD (@record_mexico) May 11, 2020

The number of active cases also points to the three states mentioned above. According to the portal in turn, 3,653 of the total active infected they are found in CDMX, the State of Mexico and Baja California.

The figures announced would represent a regression to the possible return of Clausura 2020; however, the Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell reported in recent days that the Government is already working in a Reactivation plan which would include Liga MX clubs and to sport in general.