Liga MX: Club América’s message to Edson Álvarez after winning the Eredivisie title

Midfielder Edson Álvarez has stolen the attention of the fans and the media in Mexico by lifting the first Eredivisie trophy in his European soccer career with Ajax Amsterdam.

Before the news, the Eagles of America have joined the party of their former youth squad by dedicating an emotional message to him on social networks for the conquest of the Dutch League with the Dutch team.

“Edson Álvarez @ EdsonAlvarez19 a # ÁguilaDesdeLaCuna conquering the world Congratulations CAmpeón!”

With this, the midfielder Edson Álvarez adds three titles in his time in football in Holland with the Ajax Amsterdam team in two seasons, after lifting the Dutch cup in 2019; the Eredivisie and the Dutch Super Cup in 2021.

