Liga MX: Club América would suffer a homegrown flight this summer

Despite the fact that in recent years the America club has been one of the teams that has exported the most players to Europe, in recent tournaments, both in the Miguel Herrera stage and Santiago Solari, they have given a few minutes to the players of the quarry.

This would not have caused despair in several players, for which they would be analyzing their future in the azulcrema institution and do not rule out an exit in case things do not change.

According to the column of Tap Filtering, the Coapa team could suffer a flight of homegrown players, since, the source points out that their agents have ‘sweetened their ears’ and offered them to teams from other countries, especially, in Saudi Arabia.

The column reveals that beyond the footballers indicating that they will be taken into account by Santiago Solari, they have not received any notification. This summer could be decisive for the future of ‘El Nido’, remembering that one of the players who has attracted the most attention is Morrison Palma, who still has not made his debut in Liga MX.