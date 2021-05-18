Liga MX: Club América would sell three foreign figures for the 2021 Apertura

The Eagles of Club América were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against the Tuzos del Pachuca, however, despite the defeat, the team led by Santiago Solari You are already thinking about the next Apertura 2021 therefore there would already be names that would leave the team, such as Leo Suarez, Federico Viñas Y Nicolas Benedetti that there are options that they leave in the summer.

According to information revealed by César Caballero from ESPN, Santiago Solari, coach of América, in principle does not have as a priority the departure of Suárez, Benedetti and Viñas from the team, but that if they have interesting offers for them, they will be given exits now. They are not considered vital footballers for the Argentine coach either.

As detailed in the information, Giovani Dos Santos, Sergio Díaz and Jordan Silva will not continue in the team, since they end their contract and the Coapa club does not intend to renew them, two for loans, in the case of Silva and Díaz , and Gio termination of the contract which will not be signed.

In addition, he added that players who have been fixed in the eleven of America in this tournament, could also leave the Eagles, but as long as the offer is very attractive and profitable for the club, since they need to clean up finances and balance numbers.

In the current Clausura 2021, despite the premature elimination in the Liguilla, in his first season in Mexican soccer, Santiago Solari put América in the quarterfinals, after finishing the regular Clausura 2021 tournament in second place.

For the next tournament, there is talk that Solari will have the chance to build the squad to his liking, work in a preseason and put together a project with more time in the team.

