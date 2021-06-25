Liga MX: Club América would launch an important offer to Arturo Vidal after the Copa América

Arturo Vidal, a Chilean midfielder who belongs to Inter Milan and who is playing the Copa América with the Chilean National Team, would soon receive an important offer from Club América to be his reinforcement for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of Liga MX.

According to what was revealed by Iván Zamorano, former América striker and current TUDN analyst, revealed during the transmission of the game between Chile and Paraguay of the Copa América, that the Inter Milan midfielder will receive several offers to change of scene and a of them will be from the Americanist team for the next campaign.

“At the end of the America Cup, Arturo Vidal will receive an offer from our beloved @ClubAmerica.”, Assured the ‘Bam Bam’ Zamorano during the TUDN USA broadcast.

Vidal recently mentioned that he would like to be able to play with Club América in Liga MX but pointed out that there needs to be interest from both parties so that this movement can take place.

Arturo Vidal currently has one more year left on his contract with Inter Milan and according to Transfermarkt, the 34-year-old Andean player is valued at 3.5 million euros, although the problem would be the salary he would be asking to get to Club América .

