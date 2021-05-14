Liga MX: Club América would include a player in the negotiation for Salvador Reyes

The Eagles of the Club América is looking for a left back for the next tournament and one of the players who are targeting Salvador Reyes, a Mexican from the Puebla Strip, whom they would acquire in exchange for a player for a sum of money.

According to John Sutcliffe, America is looking for the 23-year-old side and to ‘cushion’ the player’s price, they would add Carlos Vargas in the negotiation.

Vargas, left back, is on loan with Mazatlán FC and his letter belongs to Club América, however, he is not who they want to fill that position, so they would let him go to Puebla.

With Puebla, Reyes started the 17 games of the regular phase and also scored two goals with the Strip, accumulating 1489 minutes, while Vargas, with Mazatlán, played 14 games, 13 of them as a starter, accumulating 1180 minutes.

Vargas, with Club América, played 53 games between Liga and Liguilla, however, his level never convinced the fans or the board, so he was loaned to Monarcas, now Mazatlán FC.

