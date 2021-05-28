Liga MX: Club América would have ‘tied up’ its second reinforcement for the Apertura 2021

The Eagles of Club América would have tied the midfielder Fernando Madrigal as his second reinforcement for the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League and only the player’s signature would be missing to make it official.

According to information from León Lecanda and César Caballero from ESPN, América and Madrigal have already reached an agreement for him to be a player for the Eagles and he only needs to sign the contract that will join him to the institution of Coapa for the next three years .

As detailed in the information, Madrigal, who was a fundamental piece in the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro led by the ‘Pity’ Altimirano, will arrive for a price of around 1.5 million dollars.

Before this, Madrigal would join Salvador Reyes who is also tied with América for the Apertura 2021 and will arrive from Puebla, a team that reached the semifinals and was eliminated by Santos Laguna.

For now, Fernando Madrigal will arrive at Club América to compete for a position in the middle sector with Pedro Aquino, Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Santiago Naveda, among others.

