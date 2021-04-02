Liga MX: Club América would have a ‘blunderbuss’, but they preferred the ‘millions’

The Club América Eagles have managed to combine a successful sport management and financial in the last decade, managing to balance the economic gains by sale of players, in addition to taking some trophies to their showcases, although the azulcrema fans will always want even more, so they demand more and better reinforcements from their team each season.

The America has sold a large number of players in the last ten years, giving entry to new figures, which, in some cases, have also been exported to the old continent, creating a virtuous circle in the ‘business model’ of the Eagles, since they have left titles and millions.

You can claim little from the Eagles, because unlike other teams they have balanced the scale with trophies, although if they had not released several of these figures, the creams would have a real blunderbuss in the MX League, giving themselves the luxury of assembling up to two tables of top-level headlines in Mexican Soccer.

Taking into account only the players who are still active, and putting the ‘limit of players’ not trained in Mexico, Club América would have a squad of 24 players with only 10 foreigners, combining some of the players from the current squad and from those who have sold to Europe, since players like Miguel Layún, Edson Álvarez, Diego Lainez and Raúl Jiménez would give a huge leap in quality to the Azulcrema squad.

In the goal, Agustín Marchesín and Guillermo Ochoa would fight for the position, leaving Óscar Jiménez as third goalkeeper.

As central defenders would be Sebastián Cáceres, Bruno Valdez, Edson Álvarez and Diego Reyes; while on the sides, they would have Luis Fuentes and Adrián Goransch, on the left; in addition to Jorge Sánchez and Miguel Layún on the right.

In the midfield, Guido Rodríguez and Pedro Aquino would be the shields of the Aguilas, while as mixed midfielders, Mateus Uribe, Richard Sánchez and Santi Naveda would compete for the position.

As media on the right would be Sebastián Córdova and Gio Dos Santos, while Diego Laine and Álvaro Fidalgo would take turns on the left.

Up front, Raúl Jiménez, Henry Martín, Roger Martínez and Nicolás Castillo would be the ones who will compete for the two places in the starting eleven.

