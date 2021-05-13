Liga MX: Club América would be reinforced with Salvador Reyes, player from the Puebla Strip

The Eagles of the Club América is targeting Salvador Reyes, a Mexican midfielder from the Puebla Strip, who has had a great tournament with the camotero team, which would be worth his arrival at Club de Coapa.

According to John Sutcliffe, America is going after the player, who is focused for his quarter-final match against the Red and Black Atlas.

‘Chava’ Reyes, a 23-year-old left midfielder, can also play as a winger or winger, which would give the Eagles one more option for the wing, since only Luis Fuentes covers that position.

With Puebla, Reyes started the 17 games of the regular phase and also scored two goals with the Strip, accumulating 1,489 minutes.

