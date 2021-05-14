Liga MX: Club América with history against vs Tuzos del Pachuca in Liguilla

Tonight the series of Quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Clausura 2021 of the MX League between the Eagles of Club América and the Tuzos del Pachuca in which the creams come out as ‘apparent favorites’ to go to the Semifinals due to the best regular phase they had in this contest.

However, the America has historically suffered from a dominance of the Hidalgo, who have eliminated creams in three of four Liguilla series, including a Final of the MX League.

Also read: Liga MX: Miguel Herrera says yes to the UANL Tigres

The 2001 Summer Tournament was the first time that Tuzos and Águilas met in a Final Phase, this in the Semifinals, leaving Pachuca as winners with a 3 to 1 aggregate.

| With white and blue on this shirt we will sweat until the end and my people making Hurricane vibrate … THE TUZOS ARE READY TO LEAVE LIFE! – Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) May 13, 2021

In the Clausura 2007 they would meet again, this time to contest the Liga MX title, which ended in the Pachuca showcases thanks to a 3 to 2 on aggregate. This series is remembered for being Cuauhtémo Blanco’s farewell to the MLS, as well as a rude mistake by Guillermo Ochoa in a goal by Juan Carlos Cacho in the Ida game.

Five years later, at the Clausura 2012, Club América would win the only series over the Hidalgo in the Quarterfinals with an aggregate of 3 to 2. The Eagles won 1-3 at the Hidalgo Stadium and lost 0-1 at the Stadium. Aztec.

The Clausura of 2015 would face them again, again in the Semifinals, a series that the Tuzos would win with a bulky global score of 7-5, in a tie full of emotions that was defined in compensation time with the goals of Cvitanich and Cano .

Also read: Liga MX: They reveal the millionaire reason why Nacho Ambriz did not renew with León

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content