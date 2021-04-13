Liga MX: Club América will win the Clásico Joven vs Cruz Azul, affirms Jorge Pietrasanta

Jorge Pietrasanta, ESPN commentator, affirmed that Club América, led by Santiago Solari, will win the Clásico Joven against Cruz Azul on the Azteca Stadium, in the match corresponding to matchday 15 of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League.

Pietrasanta, during ESPN’s Futbol Picante program, stated that both América and Cruz Azul are the two best teams in Liga MX at the moment, and believes that the Eagles are light favorites to beat La Maquina.

“(América and Cruz Azul) are the two best teams in the tournament. At this time I lean slightly in favor of the Eagles. I think America is going to beat Cruz Azul and prevent them from winning 13 in a row.

It should be remembered that Cruz Azul and América are in first place and second place respectively, and that they will be measured on matchday 15 of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX in another edition of the Clásico Joven.

Cruz Azul is the leader with 36 points after beating Chivas on matchday 14, while Club América has just beaten the UANL Tigres.

