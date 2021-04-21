Liga MX: Club América will request a meeting with the President of Concacaf

The Eagles of Club América, who managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League, ended up “hot” due to the injury of Chucho López and the blows of some players like Córdova, Benedetti and Naveda.

Given this, the Eagles requested the suspension of Arboleda and when it was rejected, the Liga MX Club was not satisfied, so it will ask for guarantees from Concacaf.

According to Rubén Rodríguez, America will ask to meet face to face with the President of Cocacaf, Victor Montagliani and would ask for guarantees to continue in the Competition.

America lost ‘Chucho’ López through injury and will be out of the court for more than 3 months, so the Eagles will try to prevent this from happening again in the competition.

Portland Timbers is the next rival of Club América, a team that they will host next Wednesday, April 28, and the visit to the city of Oregon will be on May 5.

