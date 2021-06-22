Liga MX: Club América will not have more reinforcements for the Apertura 2021

Miguel Layún, Fernando Madrigal and Salvador Reyes would be the only incorporations of the Club América Eagles in the current transfer market prior to the 2021 Opening of the MX League, as the azulcrema team finds it difficult to add a new reinforcement this summer due to the saturation of player places Not trained in Mexico.

The Eagles would have to add an offensive player, punctually to an extreme that plays for both bands and on the horizon appears Christ Gonzalez, the Udinese player from Italy who played last season on loan to Mirandés of the Second Division in Spain.

Despite the fact that there have only been three incorporations, the technical director of the Eagles, Santiago Solari, would be pleased by the players who have come to shore up the América squad for the Apertura 2021, which has only suffered the losses of Sergio Díaz, Giovani Dos Santos and Emilio Lara.

According to information revealed in the Sniper column of the Récord newspaper, the Eagles will continue to seek to accommodate Nicolás Castillo and Nicolás Benedetti in this summer market and thus be able to seek the signing of an Unformed player in Mexico to round off their squad.

The 2022 Opening tournament begins on July 22, so the Eagles still have time to move their chips and open holes for the incorporation of foreign players.

The foreigners that America has considered at this time are: Nicolás Benedetti, Emanuel Aguilera, Bruno Valdez, Sebastián Cáceres, Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Pedro Aquino, Leo Suárez, Roger Martínez and Federico Viñas.

In addition to the ten Not Trained in Mexico that it has ‘considered’, América also seeks accommodation for Renato Ibarra and Nicolás Castillo.

