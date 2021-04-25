Liga MX: Club América ‘warms up’ match vs Toluca FC with ‘humiliating’ goals

The Eagles of Club América will visit the Red Devils of Toluca on Sunday at the Nemesio Diez Stadium in the match on day 16 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, where the team led by Santiago Solari has already started to warm up the match. on social media.

America, through its social networks, recalled the win that Toluca was given in the Apertura 2009 of seven goals by two, where Pavel Pardo and Daniel ‘Rolfi’ Montenegro, scored goals from midfield that left Hernán without an option Cristante.

“Poisoned dart from @ pavelpardo8. America vs Toluca Apertura 2009. Long distance goal. América vs Toluca Apertura 2009. ”, published América in their social networks.”, Published América along with the videos of the goals and the complete game of that tournament.

At the moment, Toluca is in eighth position with 19 points, however the Devils have five games without knowing the victory, so a new setback could cause them to lose that play-off place, for its part, America is sub-leader with 35 units after his tie against Cruz Azul.

It should be remembered that for this Saturday’s game, Santiago Solari will already be able to count on forward Henry Martín, although it seems difficult for the Argentine to take him into account to play at the start because he has almost a month without playing in an official match.

