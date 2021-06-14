Liga MX: Club América tries to retain Óscar Jiménez for the 2021 Apertura

The Eagles of Club América want to retain Óscar Jiménez for the next 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League, because Gibran Lajud initially does not enter into the plans of the team led by Santiago Solari and they consider him to be a very good substitute goalkeeper for Guillermo Ochoa.

According to information from César Caballero from ESPN, Óscar Jiménez did ask to leave Club América with the slogan of going to another club to start and thus have more minutes, but since Guillermo Ochoa will go to the Olympic Games with Mexico, they believe that Jiménez is the best option to supply it, while Gibran Lajud and Gil Alcalá would be emergency options.

As detailed in the information, at this time Óscar is contemplated to start the tournament with América while Ochoa is in the Olympics with Mexico, so the Santiago Solari coaching staff does not want to part with him towards the start of the 2021 Apertura.

On the other hand, in America they want to reinforce other parts of the field that are not the goal, so they are looking for a central defender and a winger who can contribute to the offensive part of the team.

However, this whole issue is stagnant because they have not been able to sell to foreigners who are on the exit ramp and therefore more incorporations in Las Águilas will be complicated if that issue is not resolved.

Óscar Jiménez would have the intention of leaving Club América, all because he wants to have the leading role, be the starter and not live in the shadow of Guillermo Ochoa so his departure is almost certain from the Eagles, although it is not known to where he will play the next campaign.

