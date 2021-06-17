Liga MX: Club América tried to ‘accommodate’ a player in Cruz Azul as reinforcement

The Eagles of Club América continue to arm themselves for the next 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League, not only in the matter of reinforcements that in recent days have presented two, but also in casualties and there are several players on the ramp exit to those who are looking to place, as is the case of Jesus Alonso Escoboza who was offered to La Maquina de Cruz Azul.

According to information revealed by César Caballero from ESPN, Club América would have tried to place Jesús Escoboza in the Cruz Azul for the 2021 Apertura, but the attempt was unsuccessful and his future would be with the Rayos del Necaxa.

As detailed in the information, Escoboza would be presented this week as a reinforcement of Necaxa to work under Guillermo Vázquez with the intention of returning to have minutes and prominence.

“Alonso Escoboza was offered to Cruz Azul but did not prosper, this week he could arrange his transfer to Necaxa.”, Caballero revealed on his official Twitter account.

Escoboza with the Club América shirt has played 26 games where he has not scored goals but gave four assists. His lack of minutes in the last tournament and that will not count for Santiago Solari in the 2021 Apertura have led him to have to look for his future that would be in Aguascalientes.

