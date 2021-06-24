Liga MX: Club América sends message to Emiliano Sánchez after being presented with Mazatlán FC

The Eagles of Club América said goodbye to the midfielder Emilio Sanchez who will play with Mazatlán FC for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of Liga MX, who did not have many opportunities from coach Santiago Solari in the last Clausura 2021 where the Coapa team reached the quarterfinals of the Liguilla.

Club América, through its official Twitter account, wished Emilio Sánchez the best in his new stage at Mazatlán FC, thanking him for his effort and commitment to the azulcrema shirt.

“Thank you Emilio Sánchez. We wish you a lot of success in your next project. ”, Published the América along with an image where the youth squad is seen with the cream-blue shirt.

Since his arrival in America for the 2020 Apertura, Emilio Sánchez has accumulated a total of nine games in two seasons, three of them as a starter, adding 306 minutes in the first division.

This will be Emilio Sánchez’s sixth team in Mexican soccer, after going through Lobos BUAP, Alebrijes from Oaxaca, Zacatepec, Xolos from Tijuana and América.

