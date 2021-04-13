Liga MX: Club América responds to macho statements by Carlos Salcedo

The duel between the UANL Tigres and the Club América Eagles on this date 14 of Closing 2021 left quite controversial both on and off the courts, and the defender was involved in both Carlos “the Titan” Salcedo, who after being expelled made an unfortunate statement on networks.

At the end of the game, “the Titan” assured that it was a contact game and “no barbies”, to which the player Janelly farias He replied that his comment was out of place, since the women played with the same intensity as the men in the Liga MX Women.

Given this, Club América released a statement through their social networks, where they supported their player and assured that they will continue to fight to eradicate this type of comment in sport, where it is about “doing less” to women.

“We enjoy a game that generates the same emotion without distinction of genders, races or creeds.

Those of us who have experienced the intensity of the Liga BBVA MX Femenil matches and the training sessions of the players are witnesses of their dedication, sacrifice and courage.

The ball knows it: the intensity, the competition and the desire for victory are the same in women and men.

At Club América we work for an even field, where inclusion and equality break gender barriers, including those of language.

Janelly: We appreciate your commitment to women’s football and we take your initiative to eradicate femininity from being considered a mockery or insult. “

