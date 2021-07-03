Liga MX: Club América renews Jesús López after recovering from injury and the fans explode

Club América announced this Friday the renewal of the Mexican midfielder’s contract Jesus Lopez for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, so he will be part of the Santiago Solari squad for the next Mexican soccer tournament.

Club América, announced through its social networks, the renewal of midfielder Jesús López, although they did not specify the player’s renewal years, for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX.

“Jesús López recovers from injury and renews with the Águilas del América.”, Announced the Águilas through their official Twitter account.

‘Chucho’ López has played a total of 53 games with the Club América shirt since his debut, in which he has not scored goals or assists.

Before this renovation, Santiago Baños provoked the fury of the Azulcremas fans, since many waited for the footballer to leave as part of the cleaning of the campus.

However, the sports director of América assured that the permanence of Jesús López is good news because he is a player who strengthens the structure of the squad.

“The renewal of Chucho López is good news, because without a doubt he is a footballer who strengthens the structure of the squad in the face of the commitments and demands that we will face in the next tournaments,” said Baños.

Incredible that he will be renewed, he has been stealing in the team for more than 4 years and has played in all positions, obviously in none has worked. So they would have renewed Guido Rodríguez, so as not to sell him for 3 pesos to Betis, useless. – Mauricio Salazar! ⚽✌ (@ seack13) July 3, 2021

It’s good that he recovered and is better, that’s nice. PS @Sbanos you have no idea how fed up you have us #yarenuncia – renacova (@renacova) July 3, 2021

