Liga MX: Club América recovers Nicolás Benedetti for the game vs Club Toluca

The Águilas del América have started their preparation training to face the match corresponding to matchday 16 of the MX League as a visitor against the Red Devils of Toluca.

After missing the Classic Young, midfielder Nicolás Benedetti has returned to practice with the rest of his teammates in Coapa and would be taken into account by the coach Santiago Solari for the game against the Mexiquenses.

According to information from Juan Carlos Diaz, reporter of TUDN, the Colombian midfielder returned to training at the Coapa facilities, after suffering a concussion from the blow he suffered in the match against Olympia on the Concachampions.

Nico Benedetti returned to training normally after completing the concussion protocol. – We will see if he has minutes against Toluca pic.twitter.com/boIz4Pg3nq – Juan Carlos Díaz M. (@jcdiazmurrieta) April 20, 2021

“Nico Benedetti returned to training normally after completing the concussion protocol,” he wrote.

Also, the striker Henry Martin and the midfielder Sebastian Cordova they remain in doubt for the duel against the chorizo ​​box, when training separately as part of the recovery in their respective injuries.

The Eagles of America will seek to keep a distance from the Cruz Azul Machine in the fight for the leadership of the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, visiting the Red Devils of Toluca in the action of matchday 16.