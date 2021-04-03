Liga MX: Club América presents its official photo of the Clausura 2021

The Eagles of America presented their official photograph for the Closing 2021 League MX, which took place on the pitch of the Azteca Stadium under the shadow of the shield of the Azulcrema institution.

Through their official Twitter account, the Eagles They prostrated themselves with a healthy distance to avoid contagion of Covid-19 and thus send a message to their fans, since the situation in the country is still delicate due to the pandemic.

Also read: Liga MX: Footballers who could go out to football in Europe this summer

The Azulcremas managers also posed in the image, in addition to another photo showing only the players and their coach.

The women’s team also posed for the official image of the season, which had the same background as the men’s team.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content