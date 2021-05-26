Liga MX: Club América players suffer heavy fine for breaking health protocol

The Arbitration Commission de la Liga MX has revealed the results of the investigation against the Aguilas del América players, involved in a private party with female escorts prior to the start of the league.

Via Twitter, issued the statement where they reported that the footballers Roger Martinez, Nicolas Benedetti, Richard Sanchez Y Leonardo Suarez They have been sanctioned with a heavy financial fine for breaking health protocols.

Read also: Santos Laguna: Guillermo Almada, upset after elimination of the away goal

“Derived from the request for an investigation by Liga MX, against four Club América players, the Disciplinary Commission resolves.”

“After analyzing the events that occurred today, it is determined to sanction the players Roger Beyker Martínez Tobinson, Nicolás Benedetti Roa, Richard Rafael Sánchez Guerrero and Leonardo Gabriel Suárez, for having violated the Liga MX Health protocol, with a a fine of $ 100,000 pesos each, as established by said protocol, “says the statement.

Read also: Liga MX: Club Santos ‘excites’ the fans with an emotional video prior to the final

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content