Liga MX: Club América makes the renewal of Henry Martín official

The Eagles of Club América continue to prepare for the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League and this Monday, June 14, they made the renewal of their forward official Henry Martin for the next seasons.

Through his social networks, the group he runs Santiago Solari made the renewal of “La Bomba” Martín for the next six seasons, as the attacker signed a new contract that binds him to the club until 2024.

“@HenryMartinM is an Eagle until 2024 # Siempre Águilas #VolemosJuntos”, wrote the azulcrema outfit along with an image of Henry Martín wearing a commemorative outfit for his renovation.

Henry Martín arrived as a reinforcement to América in 2018, from the Xolos de Tijuana, and since then he has added a total of 131 games between Liga MX, Copa MX and Concachampions, in which he has scored 48 goals.

