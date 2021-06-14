Liga MX: Club América launches a letter to Carlos Salcido after receiving help from fans of the Eagles

Former soccer player Carlos Salcido has shared an unexpected experience that he lived in the middle of the road, being helped by fans of the Eagles of America and what he made viral on his social networks.

Through Twitter, the former player of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara released the video where his car is in a tire with the name of the azulcrema team on the facade, after suffering a flat tire.

After this publication, the Águilas del América dedicated an emotional message to former Mexican soccer player Carlos Salcido on social networks, revealing his pleasant experience of receiving support from Azulcremas fans.

Las Águilas del América do not let anyone down.

The rivalry stays on the court # Siempre Águilas https://t.co/gDTLFz8PvO – Club América (@ClubAmerica) June 14, 2021

“The Eagles of America do not let anyone down. The rivalry stays on the court # Siempre Águilas,” they wrote.

