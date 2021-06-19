Liga MX: Club América is reinforced with Iker Moreno, the ‘Mexican Messi’ for AP21

The Eagles of Club América continue to arm themselves for the 2021 Opening of the MX League and although those led by Santiago Solari have already made official the arrival of three reinforcements for the next tournament, the Americanist team continues to add new players and one of them is the young man Iker Moreno.

Moreno, who comes from Atlético San Luis and is known as the ‘Mexican Messi’, a nickname given to him by former Real Madrid player Luis Figo, came as a reinforcement to Club América to play in the lower categories of El Nido, and more likely it is that it participates with the Sub-20.

Read also: Argentina vs Uruguay: The Lineups of the J2 match of the Copa América

This was reported by TUDN on social networks sharing images of Iker Moreno with the presentation photo with the shield of America behind him and with another image of the so-called ‘Mexican Messi’ signing the contract as a new Eagles player for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX.

“MESSI MEXICANO” TO THE AMERICA Iker Moreno, who was ‘baptized’ at the time by Luis Figo as the “Mexican Messi”, is a new Club América player. He comes from Atlético de San Luis, he is 17 years old, and although he gives the age for # SUB18, he is expected to play in # SUB20. pic.twitter.com/CGcmRH6y64 – Josh Mendoza ⚽ (@JoshimarMM) June 18, 2021

WHO IS IKER MORENO, REINFORCEMENT OF AMERICA?

Iker Moreno Diez de Bonilla was born in the city of Celaya, Guanajuato on December 14 and this coming September 14 turns 18 and has stood out in recent times with the Atlético San Luis inferiors with outstanding performances.

Iker Moreno Diez de Bonilla is an offensive midfielder, he was born in Celaya, Guanajuato and on September 14 turns 18. In the last soccer year he played 32 games, 31 as a starter (Querétaro / San Luis), scoring 3 goals and collaborating with several assists. pic.twitter.com/dmdtOUHXY7 – Josh Mendoza ⚽ (@JoshimarMM) June 18, 2021

It is important to note that Iker Moreno was discovered in 2015 when he was 11 years old by former Real Madrid player Luis Figo in his program to discover young talent called ‘Dream Football’.

WHAT DOES IKER MORENO PLAY OF?

Iker Moreno plays as an offensive midfielder and in the last football year with Atlético San Luis in the under 17 category he played 32 games, 31 as a starter where he has scored three goals and has collaborated with several assists with the Potosí team.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content