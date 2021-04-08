Liga MX: Club América is already in Monterrey to face Tigres de la UANL

After winning in his debut in the Concacaf Champions League against the Olimpia of Honduras, the complete squad of the Club América Eagles has already landed in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, where they will begin to prepare for the match UANL Tigers next Saturday at the University Stadium.

América will play the match of Day 14 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against the Tigres of the UANL, seeking to assault the general leadership of the competition, which belongs to Blue Cross, team that will play earlier against the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara.

The Eagles got up early this morning from Honduras and arrived in Monterrey around 6 in the morning, Central Mexico time, so they will have two days to prepare for the game against the felines.

It is expected that for the game against the Tigres, Solari will make several changes in his starting lineup, returning to the starting eleven players such as Sebastián Córdova, Giovani Dos Santos, Emanuel Aguilera, Pedro Aquino and Henry Martín, the latter still in doubt due to muscular discomfort.

América marches as second place in Liga MX, registering 7 victories in its last 8 matches (Administrative defeat), receiving only 3 goals and scoring 16 (considering the match vs. Atlas).

For their part, the Tigers are located in step 10, with a pending game, but they arrive with a negative streak in this match, since they have only won one game of their last five games.

