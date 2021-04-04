Liga MX: Club América has already decided the future of Renato Ibarra

With two months to complete his assignment with the Rojinegros del Atlas, the future of the Ecuadorian midfielder, Renato Ibarra, It seems to be sentenced, at least on the side of Club América, a team that has its federative rights and who would not be contemplating the return of the South American for the next Apertura 2021.

Although there is a possibility that the Atlas Foxes cannot make the purchase of Renato Ibarra effective in the summer, ‘La Liebre’ would not be returning to Club América, with whom he has a current contract until the summer of 2023, since the high Coapa commanders do not welcome his return.

According to the report by journalist Jonathan Peña, Emilio Azcárraga has not raised his thumb for the return of Renato Ibarra to Club América, this due to the legal problem that the player had a year ago for attacking his ex-partner, Lucely Chalá.

The owner of the Eagles would not approve the return of Renato Ibarra to the team, since this problem he had goes against the policies and values ​​of the Group that he presides, so the player would have to be negotiated with another team, either in sale or assignment.

Ibarra came to be valued at 4 million euros until before that dark episode, and after almost a year with the Atlas, the Ecuadorian is valued at 2.5 million euros, still above the 1.8 million they paid to the Vitesse from Holland.

