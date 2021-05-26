Liga MX: Club América gives its position on the indiscipline of its players

After photos and videos of four players from the Club América Eagles came to light at a party with escorts during the Closing League 2021, breaking health protocols, the azulcrema team issued a statement on the measures to be taken.

Through its social networks, América reported that it will abide by the punishment imposed by the Liga MX Disciplinary Commission on Roger Martínez, Nicolás Benedetti, Richard Sánchez and Leo Suárez, for breaking the tournament protocols.

In addition, the Eagles reported that the four elements involved will be sanctioned with respect to the internal regulations of the club, for having held a party in which different rules of the club were broken.

“Club América informs that it abides by and supports the resolution of the Disciplinary Commission in the investigation of team players for their lack of COVID-19 protocols. Players will also be sanctioned according to internal regulations “

The sanction of the Disciplinary Commission was 100,000 pesos for each of the elements, which will be added to the fines that América decides to impose on its own to its players.

