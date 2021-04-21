Liga MX: Club América ‘favored’ by Televisa at the close of Clausura 2021

Still with the possibility of reaching the leadership of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League that holds the Blue Cross, the Eagles of Club América will have a thrilling closing of the tournament by playing their last two games as a visitor; first against Red Devils of Toluca in the Nemesio Díez, and then against the Pumas de la UNAM en The Olympic Stadium of Ciudad Universitaria in one more edition of the Classic Capital.

For these parties, América will be ‘benefited’ by orders from Televisa, because due to the needs of the television station, the games against the choriceros and the university students will have a substantial modification in their usual schedules.

As is customary, both Toluca and Pumas play home at 12:00 noon, a factor that plays against the visitors, since the heat to which the locals are already accustomed tends to reduce the rivals.

Well, the handicap that these two teams have in favor playing at noon will not be against the Eagles, since the television station has scheduled the Toluca duel at 5:30 p.m. this Sunday, April 25, on Matchday 16; While that of Pumas will be played at 9:05 p.m. on Sunday, May 2 on Matchday 17.

According to information revealed by the columnist Sniper of the daily Récord, these decisions ordered by the needs of the television station have caused discomfort in the technicians of Toluca and Pumas.

