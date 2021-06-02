Liga MX: Club América fans ask for Rubens Sambueza to return to the team

Fans of America club inside of MX League, ask for the return of Argentine footballer Rubens Sambueza to the team, after the possible signing of the defender Miguel Layún of the Rayados de Monterrey.

In the last hours the rumor of the return of full-back Miguel Layún to the team has been loud, after leaking some photographs on social networks of the Mexican footballer at the club’s facilities in Coapa.

After the rumors, the fans of the Eagles of America exploded in the networks asking for the return of Rubens Sambueza, turning the Argentine’s name into a trend through Twitter Mexico.

Rubens Sambueza played last season with the Red Devils team from Toluca, but he is currently without a contract, so it sounds like a possible renewal with the team of coach Hernán Cristante.

Layún and Sambueza.

Oh my gosh. We really need real Americanists on campus. (Rubens Sambueza is a dream of mine) pic.twitter.com/fWWTN1Boqt – Club América ⚪ (@xClubAmerica) June 2, 2021

Just imagine. Sambueza in Miguel’s last season did have contacts, in the end they did not detail and that is why he did not arrive. https://t.co/33ssky443h – Brian Frias Espinosa (@ BrianFriasEspi5) June 2, 2021

