Liga MX: Club América fan infiltrated the Cruz Azul celebration and caused a ‘stir’ (VIDEO)

Cruz Azul’s Machine is experiencing the best moment in decades and the fans, just days after the title, continue to celebrate what they worked so hard to achieve; the Liga MX Championship, which is why neither COVID nor anything stopped the team’s celebration this past Sunday.

However, what made the celebration ‘bitter’ a bit, was a daring Club América fan who infiltrated the festivities and waved the Eagles flag from above, before thousands of fans who only saw him with fury.

In social networks, the video of the daring fan of Club América went viral and the same fans, who do not know the identity of the subject, fervently applauded the act of bravery.

A new idol has been born in Americanism. What a way to go and rub who his dad is in their faces. pic.twitter.com/Jp9CSBGJQj – “El Jefe” Águila (@ElJefeAguila) June 1, 2021

In the video you can hear how he receives boos and shouts, while some tried to lower him from where he was.

In the end, it had to be the police who had to intervene and ‘save’ the Águilas fan, as hundreds of fans were waiting for him with not very pleasant intentions.

