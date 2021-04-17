Liga MX: Club América destroys Cruz Azul with its dominance in the Young Classic

The Eagles of America and the Cruz Azul Machine will steal the eyes of Liga MX, by starring in the most attractive match of the present Closing tournament 2021, in a new edition of the Clásico Joven in action on matchday 15.

The Azulcrema team led by the Argentine coach Santiago Solari has reignited the rivalry against the Celestes, by showing the dominance they have had under the current format in Mexican soccer.

In the history of short tournaments, Águilas and Cementeros have met 65 times, with a balance of 27 wins for Coapa and 18 wins for de la Noria and 20 draws, with 89 goals scored for América and 77 for El Blue Cross.

In addition, the Eagles of America boasted of having former footballers Cuauhtémoc White Y Luis Roberto Alves Zague as his highest network breakers in the history of the Young Classic with eight goals each.

The Águilas del América and the Cruz Azul Machine expose their respective streaks of consecutive victories in the current Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League and the general leadership on matchday 15.

