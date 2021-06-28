Liga MX: Club América defines situation of Nicolás Castillo and Renato Ibarra

The Eagles of Club América continue with their preseason work in the United States prior to the friendly matches that they will have on the Aguila Tour against Santos, Atlas and Tigres of the UANL, same where the Chilean striker could see activity, Nicolás Castillo, who has been seen training alongside his teammates in the first sessions.

Castillo, who is not contemplated to join the squad of ten Untrained players in Mexico that will be allowed in the 2021 Apertura of the MX League, still hopes to fill the eye of Santiago Solari in this preseason, so he has been seen training hard in his first sessions.

According to ESPN reports, the Chilean is putting the extra in these preseason work, he is even one of the few players who are staying to continue practicing free throws, this when the ordinary sessions directed by Solaria have concluded.

In addition, the good spirit of Nico has attracted attention within the Americanist bosom, as the South American has tried to continue making a group despite the fact that, on paper, he will not be integrating the squad of players with which he will face the following season.

The source points out that, despite Nicolás Castillo’s desire to stay in El Nido, the América board remains firm in its decision not to have him for the next tournament, so they continue to look for alternatives for the player can return to activity in the next semester.

Regarding the situation of Renato Ibarra, who does not train in the team, but continues to have a contract with the Eagles, the source indicates that the intention of América is to sell or lend it, as long as the interested club pays 80% of his salary and not 50% like the Atlas did in the previous season.

