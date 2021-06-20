Liga MX: Club América congratulates Sergio “Checo” Pérez for his podium in Formula 1

Mexican driver Sergio “Checo” Pérez, repeated podium in Formula One with the team Red bull racing, by placing himself in the third position of the race that his teammate Max Verstappen took.

Given this situation, the Eagles of America congratulated the Formula One runner, through their official Twitter account, with a heartfelt message for Sergio Pérez, who has publicly declared himself a follower America club.

Also read: David Faitelson and Ricardo Peláez on the verge of blows; were separated by security elements

“Congratulations @SChecoPerez! Third place in the French GP Flying high all over the world. # ElMásGrande # SiempreEguilas”

The Formula 1 driver, Sergio “Checo” Pérez has become one of the best Mexican athletes in the world, due to his talent behind the wheel, however, at some point in his life, he had the vision of dedicating himself to a sport completely different.

“I saw myself playing for America, but I thought that I would never have the opportunity to reach Formula One. There is no child who does not feel that he is the best footballer in the world and he thought that in football he had a good future, but I realized quickly no, “said the pilot on an Instagram Live for Red Bull Mexico.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content