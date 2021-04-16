Liga MX: Club América congratulates Santiago Naveda and the fans surrender at his feet towards the Clásico Joven

The Águilas del América are in the final part of their preparation training, to face the match corresponding to the 15th day of the MX League in local condition against the Cruz Azul Machine.

Midfielder Santiago Naveda lives a special moment a few hours after a new edition of the Classic Young in the Closing tournament 2021, celebrating one more year of life and where the Azulcrema group dedicated an emotional message to him on social networks.

“Happy birthday, @santi_naveda! Send your congratulations and best wishes to Santi,” they wrote.

Before the publication, the comments and reactions from the faithful fans of the Eagles did not wait, surrendering at his feet to the Mexican midfielder with the following messages that we present below.

The new Guido but improved. Congratulations, Santi. – Ohcaar Solari ◟̽◞̽ (@ohcaar) April 16, 2021

Very happy birthday Santi !!!!!! Have an amazing day !!!! – Blanca Boyzo (@BlancaBoyzo) April 16, 2021

Many congratulations congratulations for you continue to grow how the foam and eye do not try to run before everything is step by step – Chatafer (@ fermar_23) April 16, 2021

Happy birthday Naveda, to continue breaking her inside and outside the club, with your level it is more than clear that you will not be in Mexico for long, that your goals are fulfilled today and always! pic.twitter.com/ms7X4nWKqJ – Mrx (@mrxontop) April 16, 2021