Liga MX: Club América congratulates Emanuel Aguilera on his birthday and the fans demand his departure

Still without a defined future in the Eagles of America facing the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, defender Emanuel Aguilera has long tablecloths this June 11 as he celebrates his 32nd birthday.

Given these events, the Azulcrema team led by the Argentine coach Santiago Solari He did not leave aside the special day that the South American defender lives, by dedicating a message to him on social networks.

“Happy birthday, Ema! Send your congratulations to Ema Aguilera,” they wrote next to an image of the Argentine defender.

After this publication, the responses and reactions from the loyal fans of Coapa did not wait, demanding from the board of directors the imminent departure of defender Emanuel Aguilera from the institution.

Hopefully it will be the last one you spend with America. Send it to Alv. – Tapatío Americanista (@AmericanistaGDL) June 11, 2021

When do they announce their withdrawal? – 卄 卂 尺 ㄒ 乙 (ᑕ ♥ ᗩ) (@ 17TITULOSDELIGA) June 11, 2021

￼￼ Happy birthday, Ema! Send your congratulations to Ema Aguilera and thank you for defending these colors. Success in your new projects! – Del Demands FC from the cradle (@ Aldo_Jauregui09) June 11, 2021

FUCK YOUR MOTHER, AND BRING SERGIO RAMOS CHILDREN OF HIS FUCKING MOTHER – EVIL DR. BACON (@Adrianczino) June 11, 2021

Bitch, I thought they were thanking this asshole, I was already bitter. And fuck his mother the birthday boy – Blood Eagle (@ TonyLouMX1) June 11, 2021