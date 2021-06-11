in Football

Liga MX: Club América congratulates Emanuel Aguilera on his birthday and the fans demand his departure

Still without a defined future in the Eagles of America facing the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, defender Emanuel Aguilera has long tablecloths this June 11 as he celebrates his 32nd birthday.

Given these events, the Azulcrema team led by the Argentine coach Santiago Solari He did not leave aside the special day that the South American defender lives, by dedicating a message to him on social networks.

“Happy birthday, Ema! Send your congratulations to Ema Aguilera,” they wrote next to an image of the Argentine defender.

After this publication, the responses and reactions from the loyal fans of Coapa did not wait, demanding from the board of directors the imminent departure of defender Emanuel Aguilera from the institution.

