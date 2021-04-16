Liga MX: Club América appears in Marvel’s famous Falcon and the Winter Soldier comic

The America Club, One of the most important clubs in Liga MX, it has followers all over the world and although it may seem a bit strange, they have brought their greatness to the Comics of the famous Marvel Superhero Universe.

A Comic from 2016, portrays a Club América fan, along with one from Real Betis, in an edition of Falcon and the Winter Soldier that, due to the television series, the Comic has become relevant today.

It was a Spanish reader who noticed the appearance of Real Betis within the Comic of the famous superheroes and incredulous, he published a video on networks showing his surprise.

The same comic artist, the Spanish Carlos Pacheco, explained the reason why he included two soccer fans in a Marvel comic.

1- Apparently the video of this fan of the @Marvel series The Falcon & Winter Soldier is viral in which he is surprised to see a Betis shirt in a Captain America comic. I suppose that those who have reached the supers for the movies and the series are not aware of … + pic.twitter.com/im3nCLYy0k – Carlos Pacheco (@Cpachecoficial) April 14, 2021

Pacheco explained that the inclusion of these characters is a tribute to his friends, Betis fans and Humberto Ramos, a Mexican cartoonist who is fond of the Eagles.

