Liga MX: Club América announces the departure of Ramón Juárez heading to Apertura 2021

The Eagles of America have confirmed that the defender Ramón Juárez is the new low in the institution facing the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, with an emotional farewell message on social networks.

“Thank you Ramón Juárez for defending our colors. We wish you every success in your loan with Puebla,” they wrote.

After the announcement by the Azulcremas, the Puebla Strip reported the signing of the 20-year-old Mexican defender with the midfielder Jhory Celaya with an ingenious video through his social networks.

“Laughter, youth and a lot, a lot of football … We present to you the first two guests of the #LaFranjaQueNosUne Podcast!” They wrote.

Defender Ramón Juárez will experience a new stage in his career with the Puebla Strip, after defending the colors of the Águilas del América from the U-17 category to the first team.

