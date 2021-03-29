Liga MX: Club América and Pumas would open their stadiums for matchday 13

The Eagles of America and the UNAM Pumas could have fans in their stadiums for matchday 13 matches when they host Necaxa and Pachuca respectively.

According to W Deportes, everything will depend on the Easter holidays, as a wave of infections would prevent the CDMX from entering a yellow traffic light.

America receives Necaxa next Saturday, while Pumas will visit Pachuca on Sunday and given the green light for the return of the fans, it would be 20% or 30% of capacity available for both venues.

In case the pilot test cannot start for this day, it would be Cruz Azul vs Chivas who can play with fans until day 14.

Teams such as Chivas, Atlas, Mazatlán, Necaxa, Santos and others, have already been able to open the doors of their stadium for the entrance of the fans.

